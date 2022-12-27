Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Gap Down to $34.12

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.12, but opened at $33.16. Pegasystems shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 1,598 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 33.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $270.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.