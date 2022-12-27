Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 58,661 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.