Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PVL traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,144. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $46,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,636,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 235,032 shares of company stock worth $890,990 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $171,000.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.