PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.46

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 332365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.