PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.19 and last traded at $59.19. Approximately 660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

