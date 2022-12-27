Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 16th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.61 million during the quarter.

