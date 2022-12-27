PLC Ultima Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $889.32 Million (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for about $1,468.34 or 0.08806954 BTC on exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $889.32 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

