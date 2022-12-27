Polygon (MATIC) Reaches One Day Volume of $186.90 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Polygon has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and approximately $186.90 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00004816 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05192022 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00496285 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,949.16 or 0.29405157 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
