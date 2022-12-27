Polymesh (POLYX) One Day Volume Hits $2.27 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Polymesh has a market cap of $68.38 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $881.74 or 0.05252690 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00496830 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.51 or 0.29437404 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.1337211 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,046,473.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

