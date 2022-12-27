PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Shares of PWFL opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.46. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. On average, analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael J. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,046.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

