Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Stock Price Down 1%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 113,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,059% from the average daily volume of 9,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Precision Optics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Precision Optics

(Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.