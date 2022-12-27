Premia (PREMIA) Price Hits $0.66

Premia (PREMIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00003937 BTC on major exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and $42,293.68 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Premia has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $862.59 or 0.05175128 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00500025 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.16 or 0.29626698 BTC.

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.