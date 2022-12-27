Primoris Services Co. (PRIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Shares of PRIM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. 480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,343. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $144,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,775.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $144,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,775.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

