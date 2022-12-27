Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 70,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,831,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.37. 877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,380. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

