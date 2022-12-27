Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,726,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,201 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. 264,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,282,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

