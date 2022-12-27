Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares accounts for approximately 3.9% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 467,101 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,596 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $986,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,733,839. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.