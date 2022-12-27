Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

