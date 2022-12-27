Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,603,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 32,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter valued at about $526,000.

Shares of BME traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. 435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,932. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

