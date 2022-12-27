Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.81. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $148,678.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $148,678.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,037,455 shares of company stock worth $96,934,289. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 724,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,010,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.