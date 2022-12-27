ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ProAssurance to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ProAssurance Stock Down 0.3 %

PRA stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $955.70 million, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 79.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

