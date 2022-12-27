Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.96. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 371,015 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Profire Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

