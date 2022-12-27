Prom Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.91 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Prom has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.10 or 0.00024612 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $74.91 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037356 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00228123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.10482994 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,797,820.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

