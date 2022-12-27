Prom (PROM) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Prom has a market capitalization of $75.00 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00024330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.16446668 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,060,269.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

