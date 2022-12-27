ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $31.47

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.47, but opened at $32.31. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 2,995 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth about $917,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 972.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

