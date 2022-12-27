Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.86

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 8130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTRA shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Proterra in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Proterra Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $96.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. On average, analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $393,869.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,125 shares in the company, valued at $954,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Proterra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Proterra by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Proterra by 21.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Proterra by 18.0% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Proterra by 36.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Proterra by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Featured Stories

