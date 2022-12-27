PSI Advisors LLC Buys 18,039 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 248,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,957. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.