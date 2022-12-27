PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AMLP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. 29,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,414. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.