PSI Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

BABA traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.84. 445,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,809,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

