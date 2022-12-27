PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 3,818 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,749 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 156,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. 30,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,923,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

