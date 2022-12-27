PSI Advisors LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 114,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,152,660. The stock has a market cap of $155.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

