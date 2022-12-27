PSI Advisors LLC Sells 5,093 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

CVS stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $92.75. 63,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

