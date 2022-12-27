PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) versus Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Financial Review

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PubMatic and Professional Diversity Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $226.91 million 2.92 $56.60 million $0.78 16.18 Professional Diversity Network $6.10 million 2.75 -$2.76 million ($0.25) -3.80

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network. Professional Diversity Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

PubMatic has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 17.53, indicating that its stock price is 1,653% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PubMatic and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 2 5 0 2.71 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

PubMatic currently has a consensus target price of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 87.20%. Given PubMatic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 17.14% 17.48% 8.67% Professional Diversity Network -42.39% -121.26% -42.59%

Summary

PubMatic beats Professional Diversity Network on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

