Pundi X (New) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00002034 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $87.82 million and $3.09 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.34540565 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $7,692,705.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

