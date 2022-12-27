Qtum Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00011435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $198.92 million and approximately $24.82 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,207.76 or 0.07253198 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00055319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008018 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022934 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,469,760 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

