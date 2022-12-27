Quantfury Token Trading Up 0.6% This Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $8.83 or 0.00052287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $88.26 million and approximately $767.61 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.82221679 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $767.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

