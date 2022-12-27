QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $98.68 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $98.68 million and $130,728.03 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00178629 USD and is up 57.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $133,576.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

