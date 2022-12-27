Radix (XRD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $171.89 Million

Radix (XRD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $171.89 million and $224,148.68 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,969,419,583 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars.

