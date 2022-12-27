Rarible (RARI) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (RARI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $24.49 million and approximately $289,376.15 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00010147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $867.34 or 0.05190105 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00500466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.13 or 0.29651166 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

