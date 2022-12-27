RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.2 %

ROLL stock opened at $207.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.10. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.