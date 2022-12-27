Real Estate Investors plc (RLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Price Performance

Shares of LON:RLE opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.32. The stock has a market cap of £50.93 million and a P/E ratio of 421.43. Real Estate Investors has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

Insider Activity at Real Estate Investors

In related news, insider Marcus Daly bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £280,000 ($337,919.38).

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.