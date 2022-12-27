Reef One Day Volume Reaches $9.41 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Reef has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $50.11 million and $9.41 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008156 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $880.77 or 0.05274930 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00500164 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,972,031,304 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

