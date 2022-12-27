renBTC Market Capitalization Tops $65.11 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $18,189.39 or 1.08844116 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $65.11 million and $214,670.15 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $848.58 or 0.05076682 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00500000 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.94 or 0.29625271 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

