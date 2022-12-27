Reviewing Citizens (NYSE:CIA) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY)

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) and Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Life Insurance and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.8% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Life Insurance and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A Citizens 11.96% 28.13% 2.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Life Insurance and Citizens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A Citizens $250.55 million 0.46 $36.79 million $0.57 4.00

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Summary

Citizens beats China Life Insurance on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Life Insurance

(Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

About Citizens

(Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S. residents in through independent marketing agencies and consultants. The Home Service Insurance segment offers final expense life insurance and property insurance policies to middle-and lower-income households, as well as whole life products in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This segment provides its products and services through funeral homes and independent agents. The company also provides health insurance policies. Citizens, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

