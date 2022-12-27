RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

RGC Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.57 on Friday. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $221.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.59.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Equities analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 81.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 27.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Featured Stories

