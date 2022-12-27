RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.14. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

