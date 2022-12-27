RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $16.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -95.82 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -181.82%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

