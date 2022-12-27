RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $2.51

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.57. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 71,743 shares trading hands.
RLX Technology Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.51.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.