RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $2.51

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.57. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 71,743 shares trading hands.

RLX Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.51.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,554,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

