Robert W. Baird Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $65.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $60.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.