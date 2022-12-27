Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 96,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after acquiring an additional 120,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,025. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.75. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.