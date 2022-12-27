Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 56,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Insider Activity

Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

